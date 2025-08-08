World Games 2025: Top-seeded Indian compound mixed team exit in quarters

The top-seeded Indian compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamangaonkar had a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, on Friday.

The duo faced a heavy defeat in the quarterfinal (151-154) to the South Korean mixed team pair of Yeeun Moon & Eunho Lee, exiting from the competition without a medal despite a perfect 80/80 from Abhishek.

Abhishek didn't get the support from the other end as the Shanghai World Cup champion, Madhura, had a horrible outing where she could not manage the rainy conditions and shot 71/80, having three shots in the 8-ring.

Top-seeded Indian compound mixed team exits in the quarterfinals at #WorldGames2025 💔



The duo of Abhishek Verma & Madhura Dhamangaonkar lost 151-154 to South Korea's Yeeun Moon & Eunho Lee.#Archery 🏹 pic.twitter.com/x9IOXUe6LW — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 8, 2025

Four Archers in Individual Quarters

India still has medal hopes from their archery contingent as the four Indian compound archers, Abhishek, Madhura, Parneet Kaur, and Rishabh Yadav, booked their spot in the quarterfinals.

Abhishek and Rishabh clinched two comfortable victories against Puerto Rican and Guatemalan archers, respectively, to book their spot in the final eight of the men's compound event.

Meanwhile, Parneet clinched a win on a shootoff against fifth-seeded Mexican archer Mariana Bernal, and Madhura came from behind to topple Iran's Geesa Bybordy in her pre-quarterfinal matchup.

The final three rounds of the Individual events will take place on Saturday, starting with the women's individual event in the morning session, followed by the men's individual event in the latter half of the day.