Archery World Cup Stage 4: A young Indian team gears up for Madrid – Preview

The 2025 Archery World Cup returns with its fourth and final stage in Madrid, Spain, from July 8 to 13.

The tournament is set to host the largest contingent so far – more than 300 archers from 49 countries – making it the largest and most competitive stage of the year.

India will field a young and refreshed lineup with several senior archers like Atanu Das, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Aditi Gopichand Swami failing to make the team.

The team will feature four debutants this time, including three teenagers earning their place with impressive display during the selection trials in Pune last month.

Fifteen-year-old Gatha Anandrao Khadake and 16-year-old Sharvari Somnath Shende will be taking aim in the recurve women’s team alongside veteran Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat.

Gatha and Sharvari will also represent India at the upcoming 2025 World Archery Youth Championships in Winnipeg, Canada next month.

In recurve men, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Tarundeep Rai will be joined by debutant Rahul Singh (20).

Singh had won team gold and mixed silver at the 2024 Asian Youth Championships.

In compound, rising talents Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Priyansh will compete in the men’s team.

Fuge had earned a gold at the Veronica Cup 2025 in Slovenia defeating defending champion Shamai Yamrom via a shoot-off.

In compound women, 16-year-old Prithika Pradeep joins Asian Games Champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Parneet Kaur, adding another young name to India’s new-look teams.

The archers descending to the Spanish capital will be vying for the last few spots for the Nanjing World Cup Final to be held in October.

The tournament will also act as a preparatory ground for the upcoming World Championships to be held in Gwangju, Republic of Korea, from September 5-12.

What’s at stake?

Madrid is the fourth and final stage of the 2025 international circuit and a last chance for the archers to book their spots for the season-ending grand finale in Nanjing.

The World Cup Final in October will feature individual winners from all four stages in the recurve and compound events along with highest-ranked archers who did not win in this year’s World Cups.

Indian squad

Compound Men: Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge, Priyansh, Aman Saini, Rishabh Yadav.

Compound women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi.

Recurve men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Rahul, Tarundeep Rai.

Recurve women: Ankita Bhakat, Gatha Anandrao Khadake, Deepika Kumari, Sharvari Somnath Shende.

Schedule

July 8 – Compound qualification

July 9 – Recurve qualification

July 10 – Compound Eliminations

July 11 – Recurve Eliminations

July 12 – Compound Medal Matches

July 13 – Recurve Medal Matches

Where to watch?

Live scores will be available on the World Archery website and live streaming will be available on archery+.