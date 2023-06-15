Archery World Cup Stage 3: India bags two bronze medals in compound team events

India had a successful outing at the third stage of the Archery World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, securing bronze medals in both the men's and women's compound team events.

In the women's category, the top-seeded team comprising Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Parneet Kaur clinched the bronze medal after a tie-breaker against Mexico.

The Indian team triumphed with a score of 232-232 (29*-29).

Meanwhile, in the men's section, the second-seeded Indian team consisting of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar defeated the hosts Colombia with a score of 236-228, securing the bronze medal.

Prior to the team events, 16-year-old Aditi made a remarkable achievement by breaking the Under-18 world record in the compound women's qualification round.

She scored 711 points out of a possible 720, surpassing the previous record of 705 set in May by Liko Arreola of the United States. Aditi's impressive performance earned her the top qualification spot.

Overall, India's archers showcased their talent and determination, adding bronze medals to their tally at the Archery World Cup.

"I feel amazing and I am very happy," said the Indian teenager.

"I didn't expect that I was going to shoot like that and that score, but now I'm very happy with that score because I'm only 16 years old."

Aditi finished ahead of compatriot and multiple World Cup gold medalist Jyothi and home favourite Sara Lopez in the 72-arrow 50-metre qualification.

It was a strong day for India, with three of the top six women including the top two – Aditi and Jyothi – with Lopez the next highest seed having led at the halfway stage.

The Indian women's compound team of Aditi, Jyothi (708), and Parneet (700) also topped the qualification but only to miss the team world record set by Korea (2120) by just one point.

Making a comeback, veteran Verma, who was sidelined in the first two stages of the World Cup finished eighth (707 points) to top among the Indians.

Deotale finished 13th with 703 while Jawkar ended at 19th place, one-point adrift.

Rajat Chauhan (698) was 28th as the Indian compound men's team totaled 2112 points to bag the second spot behind the USA.