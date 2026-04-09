Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian women's compound team advance to final

Indian women's compound team started their outdoor season with a place in the final at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Puebla, Mexico, on Wednesday.

The top-seeded trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Pragati defeated turkiye 233-230 to set up the gold medal clash with the USA.

Earlier in the day, India had a tough quarterfinal matchup, but they prevailed over Denmark in a high-scoring match by a single point, winning 235-234.

On the other hand, the top-seeded Indian men's team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Sahil Jadhav faced a quarterfinal exit 232-234 to the hosts, Mexico.

The two teams were matching each other's score till the third end, but then in the last end, India shot a 57 to Mexico's 59 and lost the match by 2 points.

The individual elimination rounds also began, with six Indian compound archers reaching the round of 32, all four women archers, along with Abhishek and Ojas in the men’s category.

Kushal Dalal and Sahil were the only ones to miss out in Individual, losing to Sebastian Garcia (146-149) of Mexico and Julio Aragon (147-148) of Guatemala.

The recurve team eliminations and the mixed team elimination round will begin on Thursday.