World Archery C'ships 2025: Indian men's, mixed compound teams advance to finals

The Indian men's compound team reached the historic first-ever final of this category at the World Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Saturday.

The trio of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge made a brilliant comeback to shoot a perfect 120 in the final two sets of the semi-finals to topple Turkiye, 234-232, and reach the final.

The Indian team had a poor start to this matchup after a shot of 7 in the first set, but they didn't lose hope and just dropped one point in the next three sets and confirmed India's first-ever men's compound team medal.

🇮🇳Indian men's compound team execute a brilliant comeback and shoot a perfect 120 in the last two series to topple Turkiye by 234-232 in the semis of the #Archery World C'ships.



They will take on France in the FINAL tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RYOqDK9xF3 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 6, 2025

Earlier, the Indian men's compound team overcame an early deficit against Australia on a shoot-off, and then narrowly defeated the eight-time world champion USA by one point in the quarterfinals.

Defending Champions Indian Team returns empty-handed

In contrast to the men's team, the Indian women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Prithika Pradeep bow out in the round of 16 to Italy, 229-233.

The Indian women's compound team, which was the defending champions, could not find its rhythm and shot the first two low sets of 56, which was enough for Italy to grab a big win.

This was also the first time in a decade that the Indian women's compound team would go medalless, who had four medals - 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and a bronze - in the last 4 editions.

Double Delight for Compound archers

After missing out on the women's team medal, Jyothi paired up with Rishabh to confirm her record ninth World Championships medal by reaching the mixed compound team gold medal match.

The duo showed exceptional shooting throughout, starting with a perfect 160 in the second round, and then a comfortable 157-155 win over Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals.

With this, Rishabh now has two confirmed medals from these championships, as he will compete in both the men's and mixed team finals, which are scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Schedule for September 7th Finals at 2025 World Archery Championships: