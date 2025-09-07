World Archery C'ships: India clinch first-ever men's compound team gold medal

India's men's compound team clinched their first-ever gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday.

The trio of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge got the better of the French team in the final set to win the gold medal match by 235-233.

Both teams were tied at 176-176 at the end of three sets, but then a great set of 59 from India put the French team under pressure, and they shot 57 in the end, giving India its first gold of the tournament.

HISTORY AT THE ARCHERY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS! 🏹



🇮🇳India is the WORLD CHAMPION in the men's compound team event for the first time ever after defeating France 235-232 in the final.#Archery pic.twitter.com/osF1Ts6uTG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 7, 2025





Silver for the compound mixed team

This was India's second gold medal match of the day, after the mixed compound team final, where the pair of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam fell short to the Netherlands.

The duo started the match with a lead in the first set, but then a sub-par set of 37 gave the Netherlands an edge in the match, which they didn't lose throughout the next three sets.

More to Follow...