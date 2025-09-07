Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Archery

World Archery C'ships: India clinch first-ever men's compound team gold medal

Meanwhile, the mixed compound team faced a heartbreaking defeat in the final, settling for the silver medal.

World Archery Championships 2025
X

The Indian Men's compound team clinched its first-ever World Championships Medal. (Photo Credits: World Archery)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 7 Sep 2025 7:05 AM GMT

India's men's compound team clinched their first-ever gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday.

The trio of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge got the better of the French team in the final set to win the gold medal match by 235-233.

Both teams were tied at 176-176 at the end of three sets, but then a great set of 59 from India put the French team under pressure, and they shot 57 in the end, giving India its first gold of the tournament.


Silver for the compound mixed team

This was India's second gold medal match of the day, after the mixed compound team final, where the pair of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam fell short to the Netherlands.

The duo started the match with a lead in the first set, but then a sub-par set of 37 gave the Netherlands an edge in the match, which they didn't lose throughout the next three sets.

More to Follow...

ArcheryWorld ChampionshipJyothi Surekha VennamIndian Sports
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick