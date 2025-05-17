World Archery proposes Recurve Team reduction at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

World Archery has announced key regulatory changes aimed at preserving global representation in Olympic archery, following the inclusion of compound events at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Among the most significant changes is a proposal to reduce the number of recurve teams at LA28 from 12 to 8. This adjustment is intended to accommodate compound archery’s Olympic debut while staying within the current athlete quota of 128 competitors (64 men and 64 women).

Twelve mixed compound teams—24 athletes in total—will compete for the discipline’s inaugural Olympic medal. The overall cap on athlete participation necessitates a shift in format to preserve the principle of universality and allow broader national participation.

“The addition of compound for the LA28 Olympics, with its sixth medal, is a resounding success for the sport,” said World Archery Secretary General Tom Dielen. “An adjustment to the format is necessary to ensure as many world-class countries as possible still have an opportunity to compete in Los Angeles.”

Discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are ongoing to finalize the proposal for LA28.

World Cup qualification standards postponed

World Archery has also delayed the implementation of new entry standards for the Hyundai Archery World Cup. Originally planned for 2026, the minimum qualifying standard will now undergo a detailed review through the end of the 2026 season.

This move follows feedback from athletes and teams regarding the potential impact of qualification thresholds. The decision aims to balance competitive standards with inclusivity, considering factors such as injuries, maternity leave, and age transitions.

A final decision on the revised standards is expected in time for the 2027 season, with input from the coaches' and athletes' committees playing a central role in the development of new guidelines.

An updated version of the Hyundai Archery World Cup Rules is expected shortly.

World Archery has also postponed the awarding of hosting rights for major events originally scheduled to be decided at the end of 2025. This includes World Cup stages for 2029–2031, the 2029 World Archery Championships, and the 2029 World Archery Congress.

These decisions will now be made in 2026 to allow the incoming leadership team, elected at the 2025 Congress in Gwangju, Korea, sufficient time to evaluate candidate bids.

Additionally, Brazil and Mexico have been approved to host stages in the upcoming Indoor Archery World Series. Further details on venues and scheduling will be announced alongside the release of updated circuit rules.