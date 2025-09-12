World Archery C'ships: Gatha Khadake fell short of Olympic champion Lim in RO16

The 15-year-old Gatha Khadake's promising run ended in the round of 16 of the World Archery Championships 2025 in Gwangju, South Korea, on Friday.

She faced a straight sets 0-6 defeat to Paris Olympic Champion Lim Sihyeon of South Korea, ending India's campaign at the Championships.

The youngster had no chance in front of the experienced Lim Sihyeon, who started the match with a perfect 30 and won the opening set by 4 points.

Gatha could not find any rhythm and didn't find a single shot in the 10-ring, and even had a couple of shots in the 8-ring, making it more comfortable for Lim.

Gatha could not reach the last 8, but this experience will help her in further tournaments, starting with the Asian Championships later this year and the upcoming Majors next year.

Her exit also meant that India will go medal-less in the recurve category for the third consecutive World Championships.

India had only two medals from these championships - Men's Compound Team Gold and the Mixed Compound Team Silver.