Singapore Asia Cup: Kushal Dalal and Tanvi clinch individual compound titles

The young Indian compound archers had a mixed day on the final day of the Singapore Asia Cup 2025, as they clinched only two of the five available gold medals in Singapore on Friday.

The top-seeded Kushal Dalal continued his form to clinch the men's compound title, whereas in the all-Indian women's compound final, Tejal Salve edged past (146-144) Shanmukhi Budde to clinch the title.

The 20-year-old Kushal took a comfortable 149-143 win over Joshua Mahon of Australia in the final to clinch his second consecutive Asia Cup gold medal after the Bangkok Asia Cup earlier this year.

Disappointing outing for Indian compound teams

All three Indian compound teams settled for the silver medals after losing their respective gold medal matches in Singapore.

The day started with the mixed team and women's compound team gold medal matches, where both teams were also in good form and had broken the U21 world record earlier in the ranking round.

However, it wasn't a very good finals day for them as the Indian mixed team (153-155) lost to Kazakhstan, where the women's team bowed down to Malaysia (232-232) in a close shootoff in the final.

#WorldRecord alert! 🚨



India’s 🇮🇳 U-21 Women’s Compound team of Shanmukhi Naga Sai, Tejal Rajendra Salve & Tanishka Nilkumar & Mixed Compound team of Kushal Dalal & Shanmukhi Naga Sai smashed U-21 World Records at Asia Cup Stage 2, Singapore 🇸🇬



All are #KheloIndia athletes,… pic.twitter.com/9ZDYu5NppO — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 17, 2025

Later, the Indian men's compound team also finished as second-best, losing 231-235 to a strong Kazakhstan team in the final.

The Indian recurve teams had a similar story as they lost both their gold medal matches, where the men's team went down against Japan (0-6), while the mixed team faced a 0-6 defeat to Indonesia in the final.

On the other hand, the Indian recurve archers had a disappointing outing in the individual elimination matches as none of the archers were able to reach the medal matches on Tuesday.

India concluded the Singapore Asia Cup 2025 with a total of nine medals: two gold, six silver, and one bronze.

List of Indian Medalists:

Kushal Dalal - Men's Compound Individual - Gold

Tejal Salve - Women's Compound Individual - Gold

Compound Men Team - Silver

Compound Women Team - Silver

Compound Mixed Team - Silver

Recurve Men Team - Silver

Recurve Mixed Team - Silver

Shanmukhi Budde - Women's Compound Individual - Silver

Sachin Chechi - Men's Compound Individual - Bronze