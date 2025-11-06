Sheetal Devi becomes first Indian woman Para Archer to qualify for able-bodied Event

Paralympic medallist, 18-year-old Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir, has become the first Indian woman para archer to qualify for an able-bodied international competition.

Sheetal earned her place in the women’s compound team for the upcoming Asia Cup Stage 3, scheduled to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, later this year.

"When I started competing, I had a small dream - to one day compete alongside the able-bodied. I didn’t make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Today, that dream is one step closer." Sheetal Devi expressed her emotions on this historic achievement via social media.

The selection followed the Junior Selection Trials organised by the Archery Association of India at SAI NCOE Sonipat from November 3 to 6.

Competing under the same conditions as other athletes, Sheetal finished third overall in the trials to confirm her selection. She scored a total of 703 points in the first qualification rounds, matching top scorer Tejal Rajendra Salve.

In the combined rankings, Tejal Salve placed first, Vaidehi Hirachandra Jadhav second, and Sheetal third, securing her spot in the national squad.

Born without arms, Sheetal uses her legs and shoulders to draw and release the bow, a unique technique that has already earned her gold medals at the World Para Championships and Asian Para Games.

Her selection for an able-bodied team marks a landmark moment for Indian sports, as performance and consistency took precedence over classification.

Sheetal will now represent India in Jeddah, competing alongside able-bodied archers at an international competition.

Indian Team for 2025 Asia Cup stage-3 Jeddah

Compound Women: Tejal Rajendra Salve, Vaidehi Hirachandra Jadhav, Sheetal Devi, Dnyaneshwari Dnyandev Gadadhe

Compound Men: Pradhuman Yadav, Vasu Yadav, Devansh Singh, Shivam Rawat

Recurve Men: Rampal Choudhary, Rohit Kumar, Mayank Kumar, Sairaj Dinesh Hanme

Recurve Women: Kondapavuluri Yuktha Sri, Vaishnavi Mahesh Kulkarni, Kratika Bichpuriya, Vaishnavi Babarao Pawar