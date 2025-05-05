2025 Shanghai Archery World Cup: Jyothi, Rishabh retun to defend mixed team title – Preview

With over 270 archers from 37 countries set to compete, the 2025 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, China promises to be a captivating experience.

A 16-member Indian archery squad - comprising eight men and eight women - will compete in compound and recurve events from May 6-11.

The Indian archery team, which struggled with visa clearance ahead of the first stage in Florida, will be better placed after returning home with four medals - 1 gold, 1 silver and two bronze medals - in the season opener.

World no. 4 Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav will be defending their mixed team compound title. Their win had come just days after the mixed event was included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The team comprises seasoned archer Deepika Kumari (recurve), the reigning men’s and women’s compound world champions Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami Gopichand.

Aditi will be looking to make her mark after missing the season opener due to visa clearance. Deepika, too, will hope to regain her winning momentum.

Other top archers in the team include Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, who secured the men’s team silver in the USA.

What’s at stake?

The Hyundai Archery World Cup, the sport’s premier annual international circuit, comprises four stages: Central Florida (USA), Shanghai (China), Antalya (Türkiye), and Madrid (Spain), running from April to July.

The top eight archers in each category across these stages qualify for the Archery World Cup Final scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China, in October.

Indians in action

Compound Men: Ojas Pravin Deotale, Uday Kamboj, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav.

Compound Women: Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Recurve Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Parth Sushant Salunkhe.

Recurve Women: Anshika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur and Deepika Kumari.

Schedule

May 6: Compound qualifying 11:30 AM onwards

May 7: Recurve qualifying 6:30 AM onwards

May 8: Compound eliminations 6:30 AM onwards

May 9: Recurve eliminations 6:30 AM onwards

May 10: Compound finals* 7:32 AM onwards

May 11: Recurve finals* 7:32 AM onwards

*Teams in the morning, individual finals in the afternoon.

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE streaming from the Archery World Cup in Shanghai, China on Archery+ .