Archery World Cup: Indian Men’s Compound team wins gold, Madhura Dhamangaonkar creates history

India delivered a strong performance at the 2025 Shanghai Archery World Cup, winning three medals — one gold, one silver, and one bronze — across the compound events.

Madhura Dhamangaonkar made history at the 2025 Shanghai Archery World Cup by becoming only the second Indian woman ever to win an individual gold medal at an Archery World Cup, following in the footsteps of Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

Her landmark victory in the women’s compound individual event also earned her a spot in the season-ending World Cup Final.

The Indian men’s compound team clinched the gold medal after a dominant win over Mexico in the final. With a score of 232-228, the Indian team secured their second consecutive World Cup medal, continuing their impressive form on the global stage.

The team comprising Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Rishabh Yadav defeated the Mexican team comprising of Sebastian Garcia, Rodrigo Gonzalez and Luis Lezama to take home the gold,

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s compound team settled for the silver medal. They were defeated by a strong Mexican side in the final, with a final score of 222-234. Despite the loss, the team’s silver marks a significant achievement at this level of competition.

#ArcheryWorldCup -



🇮🇳Indian compound mixed team clinched the 🥉medal



Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamanagaonkar come from behind to take down 🇲🇾Malaysia in the bronze medal match. 💯



Final Score: India 144-142 Malaysia pic.twitter.com/VlPl5MYzvO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 10, 2025

The women's team included Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Madhura Dhamangaonkar.

In the compound mixed team event, Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamanagaonkar earned bronze for India. The pair staged a comeback in the bronze medal match, narrowly edging out Malaysia 144-142 to secure a podium finish.

Rishabh Yadav will be in action in the men's compound later today.

At Stage 1 of the Archery World Cup held in the USA, India secured four medals, highlighted by a silver in the men’s recurve team event and a bronze in the individual recurve category by rising talent Dhiraj Bommadevara.

With compound archery poised to debut in the mixed team event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, India’s current form raises real hopes of finally claiming its first Olympic medal in archery.