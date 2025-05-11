Shanghai Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari, Parth Salunkhe win bronze medals

Indian recurve archers Deepika Kumari and Parth Salunkhe ended the 2025 Shanghai World Cup with bronze medals in their respective categories in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.

Deepika took down (7-3) Tokyo Olympic team champion Kang Chaeyoung of Korea in an intense bronze medal match, whereas Parth won (6-4) against Paris Olympic medalist Baptiste Addis of France.

This was India's first medal of the year in the women's recurve category, whereas Parth confirmed India's second consecutive medal in men's recurve after Dhiraj's bronze at the Florida World Cup last month.

12th Individual World Cup medal for Deepika

The veteran Indian archer Deepika Kumari clinched her 12th Individual World Cup medal after a close finish against Kang, scoring two brilliant final sets of perfect 30 and 29, respectively.

Deepika was the only non-Korean archer in the semi-final, and she denied the powerhouse Korean team a clean sweep in this category after winning this bronze medal over Kang.

Earlier, she had a tough loss (1-7) in the semi-final against Paris Olympic champion Lim Sihyeon of South Korea, to miss out on her fifth individual World Cup title.

Bronze for Deepika Kumari at the Shanghai World Cup!

Maiden World Cup medal for Parth

The reigning U21 world champion, Parth Salunkhe, won his maiden World Cup medal with a bronze medal in the men's recurve category.

Parth had a tough start to the day as he lost the first two sets of the semi-final against Paris Olympic champion Kim Woo Jin of South Korea, but then he made a comeback to win the next two sets and level the score.

However, he could not win the match and shot a 7 on the final arrow of the deciding set, and lost the match 4-6 to miss out on a place in the final.

He had a similar situation in the bronze medal match against Baptiste as the scores were tied on 4-4 before entering the final set, but this time he shot two consecutive 10s to clinch the bronze medal.

With these two medals in the recurve category, India ended the 2025 Shanghai World Cup with seven Medals - 2 Gold, 1 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals.

Medalists:

Gold - Madhura Dhamangaonkar - Women's Individual Compound)

Gold - Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Rishabh Yadav - Men’s compound team

Silver - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Madhura Dhamangaonkar - Women’s compound team

Bronze - Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamangaonkar - Mixed Team Compound

Bronze - Deepika Kumari - Women's Individual Recurve

Bronze - Parth Salunkhe - Men's Individual Recurve

Bronze - Rishabh Yadav - Men's Individual Compound