Shanghai Archery World Cup: Indian compound teams storm into final

The Indian men’s and women’s compound teams stormed into the finals of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday. Earlier, both teams had secured top spots in the qualification rounds. They will now take on Mexico in the summit clash on May 10.

Indian men's and women's compound🏹 teams reach the final of the Shanghai #Archery World Cup! 👏💯



Both Teams will play Mexico in the final on 10th May.



Semi-Final Score:

🇮🇳India Men 232-231 Denmark🇩🇰

🇮🇳India Women 232-230 Great Britain pic.twitter.com/5xcwZiDHUy — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 7, 2025

Close finishes

In the men’s compound semifinal, the Indian trio of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, and Rishabh Yadav edged out Denmark, the eventual bronze medalist, with a close 232–231 win. They had earlier defeated Great Britain 239–232 in the quarterfinal. The men’s team will now look to defend their Shanghai title from last year, when the combination of Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge and Priyansh had defeated the Netherlands in the final.

The Indian women’s team also made a strong impression on the world stage by defeating Great Britain 232–230 in the semifinal. Earlier, they had overcome Kazakhstan 232–229 in the quarterfinal.The team comprises Madhura Dhamangaonkar — making a comeback after three years — multiple World Cup gold medalist Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and World Cup debutant Chikitha Taniparthi. The team had missed the season opener in Central Florida due to visa clearance issues.

The recurve qualifiers will get underway on Wednesday. The top eight archers in each category across these stages qualify for the Archery World Cup Final scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China, in October.