World Games 2025: Rishabh Yadav wins India’s first individual medal, takes Bronze

Rishabh Yadav etched his name into the history books by clinching India’s first individual medal at the 2025 World Games, securing bronze in the men’s compound archery event, on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, seeded 10th, outclassed senior teammate and multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma 149–147 in a high-quality bronze medal match. Yadav maintained a slender lead from the opening end, showing remarkable composure to finish with nine consecutive perfect 10s.

After Abhishek Verma and Rishabh lost their respective semifinals, the duo squared off in an all-Indian bronze medal match in the men's compound category. Rishabh emerged victorious 149-147 to clinch bronze.

His semifinal run was halted by American Curtis Lee Broadnax (145–147), while Verma fell to top seed Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands (145–148). In the women’s compound category, the challenge ended in the quarterfinals, with Parneet Kaur and Madhura Dhamangaonkar bowing out to higher-seeded opponents.

The biggest setback came in the compound mixed team event, where top seeds Verma and Dhamangaonkar—favourites after topping qualifications—were stunned in the opening round by South Korea’s Moon Yeeun and Lee Eunho.

The Koreans capitalised on Indian errors in the second end to take control, winning 154–151. The early exit stung more given the format required just two wins for a medal, and with the event set to debut at the LA28 Olympics, the loss highlighted persistent issues in handling pressure on big stages.

Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton and Sofie Louise Dam Marcussen went on to win gold, defeating Mexico 156–155.