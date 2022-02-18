Log In
Archery

Rajasthan CM grants Rs 10 lakh for treatment of former archer

Limba Ram, a resident of Saradeet village in Jhadol tehsil of Udaipur, has been suffering from a serious illness for some time.

Limba Ram Archery
X

Archer Limba Ram

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-02-18T21:56:18+05:30

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of former archer Limba Ram, according to an official release on Friday.

Limba Ram, a resident of Saradeet village in Jhadol tehsil of Udaipur, has been suffering from a serious illness for some time.

At present, he is undergoing treatment following brain stroke at a hospital in Ghaziabad, according to the release.

Gehlot sanctioned Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and directed Principal Residential Commissioner Shubhra Singh to extend all possible help to him.

Limba Ram had represented the country in various international competitions.

Archery 
