Pravin Jadhav beats World no. 2 in Tokyo Olympics

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav is having a sensational run at Tokyo Olympics, defeated World No.2 Russian Galsan Bazarchapov in a thumping 6-0 win over three sets to reach the last-16 of the men's individual archery round in Tokyo on Wednesday.



Bazarchapov playing under the ROC flag, only shot two 10s in nine arrows, including a seven in the first set. Jadhav, on the other hand, showed consistency with his performance with four 10s in nine arrows he shot.

Earlier today, Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish for a heartbreaking second-round exit in his last Olympics appearance at the Tokyo Games.

Under windy conditions at the Yumenoshima Park here, both players were locked 5-5 but Shanny, who is 15 years younger to Rai, sealed the match 10-9 with a perfect score in the shoot-off.

The world number 92 Israeli, who had knocked out Japanese team event bronze medallist Muto Hiroki in the first round, was superior to the Indian at the death as he shot three 10s from the final four arrows to sail into the pre-quarterfinals.