Archery
Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE: Pravin Jadhav exits in R64 - Blog, Updates, Scores
The Indian archer will face the Chinese archer Wenchao Kao in the men's individual round of 64.
Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE: The final Indian archer, Pravin Jadhav will commence his individual event elimination round at Paris Olympics on Thursday.
Pravin will take on Chinese archer Kao Wanhao in the first round of men's recurve individual category at 2:30 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-08-01 08:45:00
- 1 Aug 2024 9:09 AM GMT
Wenchao takes the match with an impressive play! Pravin Jadhav exits
Pravin Jadhav 0-6 Kao Wenchao (CHN)
- 1 Aug 2024 9:06 AM GMT
Pravin shot a good 29 but the Chinese up his game and shot a perfect 30
Pravin Jadhav 0-4 Kao Wenchao (CHN)
- 1 Aug 2024 9:03 AM GMT
Wenchao takes the first set with a good score of 29 against Pravin's 28
Pravin Jadhav 0-2 Kao Wenchao (CHN)
