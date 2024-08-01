Bg

Archery

Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE: Pravin Jadhav exits in R64 - Blog, Updates, Scores

The Indian archer will face the Chinese archer Wenchao Kao in the men's individual round of 64.

X

Indian archers in action for the Individual elimination round at the Paris Olympics.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Aug 2024 9:11 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE: The final Indian archer, Pravin Jadhav will commence his individual event elimination round at Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Pravin will take on Chinese archer Kao Wanhao in the first round of men's recurve individual category at 2:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-01 08:45:00
Paris OlympicsOlympicsIndia at OlympicsArchery
