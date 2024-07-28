Olympics 2024: Indian women's team exit in quarters - Highlights

The first medal event of Archery at Paris Olympics will be the women's team event on Sunday. Indian women's team will be in action, aiming to win their first ever Archery medal.

Indian team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari will take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at 5:45 PM IST.

The winner of the match will have a tough task in hand as their potential semifinal opponent will be the invincible South Korean team.

As it happened: