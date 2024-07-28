Archery
Olympics 2024: Indian women's team exit in quarters - Highlights
Catch all the Highlights from the Indian women's archery team elimination round action at Paris Olympics.
The first medal event of Archery at Paris Olympics will be the women's team event on Sunday. Indian women's team will be in action, aiming to win their first ever Archery medal.
Indian team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari will take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at 5:45 PM IST.
The winner of the match will have a tough task in hand as their potential semifinal opponent will be the invincible South Korean team.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 28 July 2024 12:35 PM GMT
A pathetic end of the campaign for the fourth seeded Indian team
Indian female archers had a horrible day with their arrows flying all around the target. They suffered a very dreadful 0-6 lose to Netherlands in quarters.
- 28 July 2024 12:31 PM GMT
Indian women's team exit in quarters, lost in straight games
India 0-6 Netherlands
- 28 July 2024 12:28 PM GMT
Another poor end for Indian archers, dropped it with 49-54
India 0-4 Netherlands
- 28 July 2024 12:20 PM GMT
India lost the first set 51-52 because of two poor 7s
India 0-2 Netherlands
- 28 July 2024 12:00 PM GMT
First Up: Quarterfinal - India women's Vs Netherlands at 5:45 PM IST
Netherlands knocked India out at the quarterfinals of the last world archery championships in 2023.
So, Indian team will be eager to take a revenge at the biggest stage of Olympics.