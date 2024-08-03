Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Archery

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Deepika Kumari into quarters, Bhajan Kaur exits - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live updates of women's Individual event in archery at the Paris Olympics.

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Deepika Kumari into quarters, Bhajan Kaur exits - Blog, Scores, Updates
X

Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur in action at women's Individual recurve event.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Aug 2024 9:05 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: The final day of archery action at the Paris Olympics for the Indian contingent will take place on Saturday.

Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be in action on the finals day of women's recurve event, starting from the pre-quarterfinals stage at 2:00 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-03 08:15:30
>Load More
ArcheryParis OlympicsDeepika Kumari
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X