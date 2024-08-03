Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Archery
Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Deepika Kumari into quarters, Bhajan Kaur exits - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live updates of women's Individual event in archery at the Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Archery Live: The final day of archery action at the Paris Olympics for the Indian contingent will take place on Saturday.
Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be in action on the finals day of women's recurve event, starting from the pre-quarterfinals stage at 2:00 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-08-03 08:15:30
- 3 Aug 2024 9:02 AM GMT
The match into shoot off as Bhajan finds a crucial 10 on final shot
Bhajan Kaur (IND) 5-5 Diananda Choirunisa (INA)
27-26
- 3 Aug 2024 9:00 AM GMT
Diananda misses the opportunity to close the match, shot a 9 to tie fourth set
Bhajan Kaur (IND) 3-5 Diananda Choirunisa (INA)
28-28
- 3 Aug 2024 8:57 AM GMT
Diananda back in lead after winning the third set
Bhajan Kaur (IND) 2-4 Diananda Choirunisa (INA)
26-28
- 3 Aug 2024 8:54 AM GMT
Bhajan takes the second set as Diananda shot a 7 in her last shot
Bhajan Kaur (IND) 2-2 Diananda Choirunisa (INA)
27-25
- 3 Aug 2024 8:51 AM GMT
Bhajan drops the first set as Diananda shot a brilliant 29
Bhajan Kaur (IND) 0-2 Diananda Choirunisa (INA)
- 3 Aug 2024 8:46 AM GMT
Deepika into quarterfinals as she tied the fifth set
Deepika Kumari (IND) 6-4 Michelle Kroppen (GER)
27-27
- 3 Aug 2024 8:44 AM GMT
Kroppen bounces back, winning the fourth set with a brilliant 29
Deepika Kumari (IND) 5-3 Michelle Kroppen (GER)
27-29
- 3 Aug 2024 8:41 AM GMT
Deepika takes the third set as she finds a crucial 10 on second shot
Deepika Kumari (IND) 5-1 Michelle Kroppen (GER)
26-25
Next Story