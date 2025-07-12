Archery World Cup Madrid: Jyothi Surekha wins three medals in compound

Indian ace Jyothi Surekha Vennam added three more medals to her illustrious career, securing podium finishes in all three disciplines—Individual, Women's Team, and Mixed Team—at the Madrid Archery World Cup on Saturday.

However, Jyothi couldn't claim gold in Madrid, settling for two silver medals in the individual and women's team events and a bronze in the mixed team event.

The day began with the silver medal in the women's team event, where the Indian trio of Jyothi, Parneet Kaur, and Prithika Pradeep fell short of the team from Chinese Taipei in a close final, 225-227.

Going into the final set, India had a slight lead of 1 point, but then a 7 from Parneet on the fourth arrow of the final set changed the momentum towards Chinese Taipei.

Later, Jyothi teamed up with Rishabh Yadav to secure a comfortable bronze medal win against El Salvador, marking their second medal of the season and complementing their world record performance from the ranking round.

🚨#News | 🇮🇳Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins the Individual Women's Compound Silver Medal at the Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid💐



In a high-scoring gold medal match, Vennam finished 🥈2nd best by a whisker🥹



👉Ella Gibson of Great Britain edged past the Indian 148-147 to… pic.twitter.com/J7qYMgsjQH — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 12, 2025

Jyothi wins silver; Qualifies for World Cup Final

Jyothi maintained her strong performance in the individual event, securing a spot in the final with a tight 144-143 victory against South Korea's Han Seungyeon.

Then, in a closely contested, high-scoring final, she narrowly missed out on gold, losing by a single point to world record holder Ella Gibson of Great Britain, 147-148.

Despite that, she qualified for the season finale - the Archery World Cup Final, after having 55 points from the four World Cups to finish third in the 2025 World Cup Rankings.

She will be the second Indian woman compound archer to qualify for the 2025 World Cup Final after Madhura Dhamangaonkar, who booked a direct spot with a win at the Shanghai World Cup.

On the other hand, Rishabh Yadav has also qualified for the World Cup final after having 43 points from the four World Cups and finishing his season in the fifth spot at the World Cup Rankings.