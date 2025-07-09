Archery World Cup: Indian women's compound team advance to final in Madrid

Indian compound archers are back in form after a disappointing World Cup in Antalya, reaching the women's team gold medal match at the Madrid Archery World Cup in Spain on Wednesday.

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Parneet Kaur edged past 230-226 Indonesia in the semi-finals, securing their second final appearance of the season on the World Cup circuit.

Earlier, India posted an impressive 2116 in the ranking round, topping the charts and earning a bye in the first round of eliminations.

Then, starting their campaign in the quarter-finals, they dominated El Salvador with a 235-226 victory.

The team will now face Chinese Taipei in the final on 12th July, targeting their first World Cup title of 2025 after falling to Mexico in the final at the Shanghai World Cup in May this year.

Men's Compound team exit in Quarterfinals

Indian men's compound team missed out on a World Cup medal for the second consecutive edition, losing a close quarter-final 233-234 to France by a single point.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Prathamesh Fuge, Aman Saini, and Rishabh Yadav emerged as the top-seeded team in the competition after having a solid ranking round score of 2135 points from 216 arrows.

The team started the elimination round with a good 235-232 win over Poland in the round of 16.