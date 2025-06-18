Legendary coach Kisik Lee to take over as Indian recurve head coach

Legendary Korean coach Kisik Lee is set to take over as India’s national recurve head coach as part of team’s preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 67-year-old is expected to join in August. Lee will be based between New Delhi and the northern regional training centre in Sonepat.

He is expected to work across India’s elite and junior recurve programmes.

“My job is to train the athletes and the coaches – and the archers show good results in the process,” Lee was quoted as saying by World Archery.

Lee started his coaching career with the Korean team and guided Australia’s Simon Fairweather to gold in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and his compatriot Tom Cuddihy to bronze four years later. During his tenure with the USA from 2006 to 2024, he guided the team to over 300 World Cup medals and three Olympic podium finishes.





“All his demands have been accepted. A free hand will be given to him so that Kisik Lee can put his plan into action,” said the national archery federation‘s treasurer Joris Paulose Ummacheril.

His arrival marks a significant investment in long-term Olympic success.

Rahul Banerjee to coach women’s recurve team

Former Olympian and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rahul Banerjee is likely to replace long-serving women’s coach Poornima Mahato and take up responsibilities of the women’s team.

Banerjee is currently the personal coach of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das.

“As per the current policy, the coach of the top-ranked Indian archer travels with the team. Deepika topped the qualification round, so Banerjee is tipped to go,” Joris was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Indian team is scheduled to take part in the World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid (July 8–13) and the World Championships in Gwangju (September 5–12).