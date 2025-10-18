Jyothi Vennam becomes India's first female compound medalist at Archery World Cup Final

Jyothi Surekha Vennam made history in Nanjing to become India's first-ever female compound medalist at the Archery World Cup Final on Saturday.

She clinched a bronze medal in the women's compound Individual category, improving on her two consecutive quarterfinal exits from the last two editions.

The 9-time world medalist displayed her brilliance in the bronze medal match to get the better of world no.2 Ella Gibson of Great Britain with a perfect 150/150.

She becomes the first female Indian archer to medal in the women's compound category at the #Archery World Cup finals.



pic.twitter.com/uIK6713bxG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 18, 2025

A Perfect Comeback

Jyothi started her day with a hard-fought 143-140 win against Alexis Ruiz of the USA in very windy conditions under heavy rain in the quarterfinal.

However, in the semifinals, she was unable to overcome this challenging weather and fell short of reigning world champion Andrea Becerra of Mexico, losing 143-145.

She didn't drop her fighting spirit and made a tremendous comeback to shoot a perfect score in the bronze medal match and easily outclassed Ella's 145 to confirm her historic medal.

The 29-year-old has now won medals at all the major competitions of compound archery, from World Championships, World Games, World Cup Finals, to Asian Games.

Madhura bows out in quarterfinals

On the other hand, the Shanghai World Cup champion, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, lost out in the quarterfinal to eventual champion Mariana Bernal of Mexico.

The 25-year-old had a slow start in the final, having the score of 83 out of the first nine shots, which she could not recover and lost 142-145 to Bernal on her debut.

India finished the tournament with just one medal, as male compound archer Rishabh Yadav closely missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the men's Individual category.

He lost a very close match in a shoot-off against 4-time World Cup Final champion and former world no.1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands.