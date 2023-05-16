Jyothi Surekha Vennam slips to sixth place at Archery World Cup Stage 2

Despite her impressive world record-equalling qualifying score in Antalya last month, premier Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam could not replicate her success in the World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai.

She, unfortunately, slumped to sixth place in the standings, managing 693 points in the women's compound qualifiers.

In contrast, the Koreans, who had previously withdrawn from the Antalya meeting, made a strong comeback and dominated the proceedings, securing the top seedings in both the men's and women's sections.

Veteran Oh Yoohyun and 2017 World champion Song Yun Soo took the top two spots, shooting 700 and 698 points respectively.

Jyothi, who had a dream run in the Antalya Stage en route to securing her maiden individual World Cup gold medal, got a first-round bye and in a collision course with the Mexico World champion in the semi-final.

2023 🏹🎯 World Cup Stage 2 at Shanghai, China from 1⃣4⃣ to 2⃣2⃣ May, 2023



Qualification Round



Ojas Pravin Deotale - 696/17

Rishabh Yadav - 694/25

Prathamesh S. Jawkar - 690/33@Rajat_archer - 688/38



V. Jyothi Surekha - 693/6

Aditi Gopichand Swami - 689/12

Avneet Kaur - 687/16 pic.twitter.com/YGIlfmVt7U — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) May 16, 2023

Aditi Swami (12th, 689 points) and Avneet Kaur (16th, 687) were the next-best Indians. In the team event, the women's trio got third seeding behind Korea and Mexico.



Ojas Deotale, who had a spectacular World Cup debut in Antalya bagging a mixed team gold with Jyothi, slumped to 17th place with 696 points in the men's section.

The next best Indian was Rishabh Yadav (25th, 694) and Prathamesh Jawkar (690, 33rd) as the Indian team finished outside the top four to be fifth behind Korea, Denmark, Tukey, and Mexico.

By becoming the top Indian finishers in the qualifications, the gold-medal-winning India duo will be seen together in the mixed team event again.

The duo got a sixth-place seeding which would mean the Indian mixed team would avoid top-seed Korea till the summit clash.

Ojas and Jyothi will open their campaign against their Bangladesh rivals in the pre-quarters in a draw of 32.