Yecheon World Cup: Indian women's compound team win gold, silver for mixed team

The Indian women's compound team continued dominating the Archery World Cup series as they clinched their sixth consecutive gold in Stage 2 in Yecheon, South Korea on Saturday.

This is also the third consecutive World Cup title for the women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Gopichand Swami. The mixed compound team, composed of Jyothi and Priyansh, however, had to settle for a silver medal after a narrow defeat in the final.

The Indian trio registered a comfortable (232-226) victory against the European champions, the women's team of Turkey, in the final to clinch the gold medal in windy conditions.

Jyothi was the star in the final as she showcased her excellent shooting prowess, having the highest average (9.88) among all the six archers. Earlier, the USA women's team won the bronze medal in this event.

India Triumphs Again! 🥇🇮🇳🥇🇮🇳

World champions win their second gold at the Hyundai Archery World Cup #ArcheryWorldCup #Archery pic.twitter.com/i6L2hOZeLc — World Archery (@worldarchery) May 25, 2024

Jyothi-Priyansh secure silver

Jyothi, later, combined with Priyansh in the mixed team final, but this time they lost (153-155) to Team USA in a very close final and settled for a silver medal.

She could not repeat her heroics from the women's team final and had a comparatively lower average (9.5) in the mixed team final while the 21-year-old Priyansh showed good composure to shoot with an average of 9.62.

This was the fifth medal for Jyothi in the World Cup circuit. Last month, she won three gold medals at the Shanghai World Cup. She will look to continue this form at the final World Cup in Paris next month.

Meanwhile, Prathamesh Fuge will be in action in the afternoon session for men's individual compound semifinals and finals, aiming for his first individual medal in the World Cup circuit.