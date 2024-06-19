Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian women's compound reaches final

Indian compound women's team continued their dominating run as they entered the final of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 on Wednesday in Antalya, Turkey.

The Indian team defeated hosts Turkey 234-227 in a one-sided semi-final to set up the final clash against Estonia on Saturday.

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur has been dominant on the global stage and will eye their third gold medal.

The world number one Indian compound women's team, who had won successive gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon World Cups in April and May this year.

Having qualified as top-seed, India got a bye into the quarters where they defeated El Salvador 235-227.

INDIAN WOMEN TEAM FINISH FIFTH IN RANKING



Indian women potentially will face Ukraine once again.



And you see a new No1 China 🇨🇳 with South Korea at 3rd place.#Archery pic.twitter.com/9KPPsutHWN — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) June 19, 2024

There was disappointment for the men's team of Priyansh, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Fuge who lost their bronze medal match to France's Nicolas Girard, Jean Philippe Boulch, and Adrien Gontier by just one point (235-236).



The Indian team fought hard in both the semi-final and third-place matches after winning defeating Austria in the quarter-final and Germany in the first round.

India lost in shoot-off to hosts Turkey in the shoot-off in the semi-finals and then lost to France by just one point and missed a chance to get on the podium.