Archery
Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian mixed team in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the mixed team archery event at the Paris Olympics
Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian mixed recurve archery team will fight for their first-ever medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday.
The pairing of Dhiraj Boomadevara and Ankita Bhakat will start the campaign with the round of 16 match against Indonesia at 1:00 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-08-02 06:30:27
- 2 Aug 2024 7:44 AM GMT
The competition started with Italy become first team to reach quarters
Italian mixed team takes a comfortable 6-0 victory against the host France.
Up Next: Indian archery mixed team Vs Indonesia.
- 2 Aug 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Recurve mixed team schedule for the day!
Mixed team R16 - India Vs Indonesia - 1:19 PM
Mixed team Quarterfinals - 5:45 PM
Mixed team Semifinals - 7:00 PM
Mixed team medal matches - 7:54 PM
