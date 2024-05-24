Indian compound mixed team reaches final at Archery World Cup Stage 2

Indian archers continued their good show at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Korea as the compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Priyansh entered the mixed team final.

With this, India has confirmed its second medal in the tournament after the Compound women's team of Jyothi, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami entered the final on Wednesday.

Young compound archer Prathamesh Fuge is also eyeing a medal by advancing to the semifinal in the individual category.



The Indian compound mixed team, who are No. 2 in the world rankings, dropped just two points from 16 arrows to eliminate the host country's duo of Han Seungyeon and Yang Jaewon 158-157 in a tight semi-final.

Jyothi and Priyansh will face USA's Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan in a clash of the top two world-ranked nations in the gold medal match on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded duo earlier ousted Vietnam 159-152 in the first round of 16, missing the target only once from 16 arrows.

India then thwarted some strong resistance from formidable Mexico, seeded fifth, to win 156-155 in an intense quarterfinal.

Recurve Archers disappoint in team events

It was poor from the recurve archers in the team events as the mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai lost to the tenth-seeded Spain following a miserable start.

The veteran pair that shares more than 34 years of experience among themselves lost as they shot the red ring twice to record scores of 7 and 8 in the first set.

From 0-4 down, they won the third but they continued their inconsistent run as the Spaniards sealed it in the fourth set.

The recurve archers are already out of medal contention in team events and will hope to salvage some pride in the individual rounds getting underway later in the afternoon.