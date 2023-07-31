Indian Archery Team Announces Squad for 2023 World Championships in Berlin

The 2023 World Archery Championships, set to kick off in Berlin, Germany on July 31, will see a fresh-faced 12-member Indian team taking the stage. Among them, only three archers remain from the squad that competed in the previous World Championships two years ago: compound archers Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and recurve archer Ankita Bhakat.

In the men’s division of recurve archery, India will be represented by Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, and Dhiraj Bommadevara, who recently showcased their skills by securing a bronze medal in the World Cup stage three after defeating China.

Ankita Bhakat, known for her exceptional performance in the quarterfinals during the 2021 World Championship, where she outperformed all other recurve archers at that time, will lead the charge in the women's category. Assisting her will be Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur. While India did not clinch any medals in recurve archery in the previous edition, the compound archery teams brought delight with their outstanding performances.

Heading the compound teams will be Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Vennam, both accomplished compound archers. Abhishek will be joined by Prathamesh Jawkar and Ojas Deotale, while Jyothi will team up with U18 world champion Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur.

Notably, Indian compound archers had previously secured three silver medals in the women’s team, mixed squad, and women’s singles events, with Jyothi Vennam playing a pivotal role in these impressive medal-winning performances.

Here's the lineup for the Indian team at the 2023 World Archery Championship:

Men’s Team:

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke

Women’s Team:



Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur

Compound Men’s Team:



Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Deotale

Compound Women’s Team:

Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur"