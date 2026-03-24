Indian Compound Archers dominate at Asia Cup Stage 1

Indian archers delivered a dominant performance in the qualification rounds of the Asia Cup Stage 1 in Bangkok, securing multiple entries into the pre-quarterfinals across categories.

All four Indian compound men, Rajat Chauhan, Rishabh Yadav, Uday Kamboj and Prathamesh Jawkar, advanced to the pre-quarterfinal stage after occupying the top four positions in the individual rankings. Chauhan led the field with an impressive 712, followed by Yadav (708), Kamboj (706) and Jawkar (703), all crossing the 700-mark.

In the recurve women’s category, Ruma Biswas, Kirti and Ridhi Phor also progressed to the pre-quarterfinals. Biswas emerged as the top Indian performer, finishing second with a score of 650, narrowly behind the leader.

India secures top seeds across team events



India’s dominance extended beyond individual events, with the compound men and women, recurve men, and mixed teams securing top seeding in their respective categories. The performances ensured direct qualification into the quarterfinal stages for several team events.



In recurve men, Devaang Gupta led the Indian challenge with a third-place finish (663), supported by Sukhchain Singh (eighth) and Juyel Sarkar (11th), as the team secured top seeding.



The women’s compound team also impressed, with Chikitha Taniparthi finishing fourth (697), followed by Raj Kaur in fifth, helping India secure a strong position in team standings.



India entered the tournament with a relatively young squad, resting several top names, but still managed to assert dominance early in the competition.



With 194 archers from 19 countries competing, the Asia Cup offers crucial world ranking points and serves as an important preparatory event ahead of major international competitions later this year.

