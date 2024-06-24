Paris Olympics: India secure archery men's and women's team quota places

India clinched the men's and women's team quota spots in archery for this year's Paris Olympics based on the World Archery rankings updated on Monday.

Topping the rankings among non-qualified nations India earned the right to compete in all five medal events in Paris, including the men's and women's teams, individual, and mixed categories.

India and China qualified in the men's section, while Indonesia secured the team Olympic quota in the women's section.

Each section will feature 12 teams in the team events and five teams in the mixed competitions.

This marks the first instance where team quota places are allocated to the top two nations following the three-leg Olympic qualifiers.

Road to Qualification

The Olympic qualification journey began at the World Archery Championships in Berlin last year.

In Berlin, South Korea, Turkey, and Japan secured qualifications in the men's category, while Germany and Mexico claimed spots in the women's division.

The second leg, a continental qualifier, saw Kazakhstan and South Korea secure the men's and women's team quotas, respectively, from the Asian leg.

The Pan-American qualifiers resulted in quota places for Colombia and the United States.

The European leg concluded with Italy (men) and the Netherlands (women) securing their places.

The final Olympic qualifier held in Antalya last week witnessed Mexico, Chinese Taipei, and Great Britain securing spots in the men's section.

In the women's section, China, Malaysia, Great Britain, and Chinese Taipei made the cut.

Praveen Jadhav, who will make his second consecutive Olympic appearance after Tokyo, said, “Securing the team quotas is a testament to our consistent performance and dedication. We aim to bring home medals for India.”

Tarun, Deepika hit a four

Forty-year-old Army veteran Tarundeep Rai will make his fourth Olympic appearance, having debuted at Athens 2004.

Similarly, former World No. 1 Deepika Kumari will compete in her fourth consecutive Olympics, following her debut at London 2012. Joining them are Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur, who will make their Olympic debuts.

India's squad for the Paris Olympics

Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav.

Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat.