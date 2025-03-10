Archery: India return empty-handed from Indoor World Series Finals

India return empty handed from the 2025 Archery Indoor World Series Finals as all four of Atanu Das, Rishabh Yadav, Abhishek Verma, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam bowed out in the quarter-finals in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Atanu, who was seeded seventh, had no chance against the second seed in the men's recurve quarter-finals as he suffered a 0-6 loss in straight sets at the hands of second seed Thomas Chirault of France.

The other Indian in action in men's recurve, Atul Verma, lost 4-6 in a closely fought opening round battle against USA's top seed and eventual gold medallist Brady Ellison.

In the men's compound event, both Abhishek and Rishabh lost their respective quarter-finals.

While Abhishek went down 149-150 in a hard-fought match against the 21-year-old top seed Mathias Fullerton of Denmark, Austria's Nico Wiener took down Rishabh 148-144.

Elsewhere in women's compound, India's second seeded Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost out 145-146 to Belgium's Sarah Prieels.

India had no representation in the women's recurve event.