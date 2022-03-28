Heartbroken Deepika and Atanu vow to return with their best versions after missing Asian Games cut

Three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari is clueless about her future plan after a shock elimination from the trials for the archery event at Asian Games and three World Cups. But she and her husband Atanu Das, who too failed to make the cut, vowed to come back stronger ahead of the Paris Olympics in just two years' time. "Pure ek saal ka chutti ho gaya hai (we've been left out for one year)," the world number two, who has been an India regular since her gold medal feat at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, told PTI.

"Pure saal bhar karne ke liye kuch bhi nahin hai hamare paas (we've nothing left for the remaining whole year, no tournament, nothing). "We don't know what we will do sitting, and doing nothing at home for one year. We are not never used to such a situation. We are completely heartbroken," the 27-year-old added. The power-archery couple, who share five Olympics and a clutch of World titles between them, failed to make the India team in a three-week long trial that concluded at the SAI Centre Sonipat on Sunday.

While Das made an early exit, finishing outside the top-eight, fifth-ranked Deepika fell by the wayside in the round-robin matches. The same team will play the three stages of the World Cups in Antalya (April 17-24), Shanghai (May 15-22) and Paris (June 19-26) before heading to the Asian Games in September. The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham doesn't feature archery and the Asian Games is the only multi-discipline event scheduled this year.

2nd & Final Selection trial for Asian Games 2022, World Cups 2022 and World Games is being held at SAI sonipat from 24-30 March, 2022.



Following archers are selected for Asian Games & World Cups (Recurve Category) :-



Men

1. Tarundeep Rai

2. Neeraj Chauhan

3. Sachin Gupta pic.twitter.com/dv3719dSqx — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) March 27, 2022

With six months still left for the Hangzhou showpiece, the federation has left a scope for the likes of Deepika and Das to qualify, should a selected archer scores poorly. "There is no cut-off score, but one can go out by scoring 10 points behind the leading archer. But I know how much these archers can score, so we are not sure of our chances this year," said the 2010 Asian Games bronze medalist. But they are not ready to give up and affirmed that they would come back with their best versions.



"We will keep practicing hard and remain in the thick of things. Definitely we will make a comeback -- we are 100 per cent sure," Deepika, who is also out of the TOPS along with Das, said. "Like they say everything happens for a reason. Whatever happens, happens for the best. I'm sure we will upgrade ourselves further and return stronger from this debacle. "We will definitely return with our best versions. It's about mental issues and we are working hard on it," she concluded.