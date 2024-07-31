Explained: Why Dhiraj Bommadevara was eliminated despite shooting 10?

Promising Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara was just smiling and exchanging greetings with his opponent after a heartbreaking loss in the round of 32 of the men's archery individual event on Tuesday.

Playing the world championship medalist Eric Peters of Canada, Dhiraj started well to take the lead and won the first round.

In the second round, Eric won the game and made it 2-2. Dhiraj replied with a 29 score and made it 4-2 in the third round.

Coming in the fourth round, both archers shot a perfect 30 to make it 5-3 in favour of Dhiraj. In the next round, Dhiraj shot 29 but Eric shot 30 to make it 5-5 forcing a shoot-off.

In the shoot-off, both archers again shot 10 but Eric was declared the winner as his arrow was closer to the center.

What is closer to center in Archery?

As per World Archery, if the shoot-off is also tied, then the arrow which is closer to center will be considered the winner.

Rule 32.2.6.6 of World Archery said," In the event of a tie for points or score to determine group ranking there shall be a shoot-off. Both athletes shall simultaneously shoot one end of three arrows on their own set of target faces on the same buttress."

And if the shoot-off is also tied then as per World Archery, the arrow that is closer to the center circle will get one point and play in the next round.

In Dhiraj's case, the Indian debutant lost just by 2.4 cm which is the size of a coffee bean.