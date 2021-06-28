Deepika Kumari becomes world no. 1 archer ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari on Monday became the world number one as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings. Kumari rises to the summit of world rankings of women's recurve archery after securing a hat-trick of gold medals at the Archery World Cup stage 3 in Paris. Deepika Kumari won gold medals in the recurve women's team, recurve mixed team and women's individual recurve events on Sunday to cap off an impressive performance.

This comes as a major confidence booster for the archer who will be the sole woman representing India in Archery in the Tokyo Olympics.

Kumari defeated the Russian, Elena Osipova by 6-0 in a thumping manner. This is Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event as well on Sunday.

"I'm happy, but at the same time I have to continue my performance like this," Kumari was quoted as saying by World Archery's official website. "I want to improve that, because the upcoming tournament (Tokyo Olympics) is very, very important to us. I'm trying my best to continue learning whatever I can."



She said that she is looking forward to winning medals in the Tokyo Games. Earlier the husband-wife duo of Kumari and Atanu Das clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg of the Netherlands by 5-3 after a set down.



At the start of the day, India women's recurve team comprising of Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals. Kumari will be joining a full men's team as they strive to win the country's first archery medal at the Olympics.









