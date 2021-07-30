Top
Archery

Tokyo Olympics Day 7 - Archery LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari in action, score, commentary, result

The World no 1 begins another quest to win an Olympic medal and is all set to take on some of the top competitors

Indian Archer Deepika Kumari
X

Archer Deepika Kumari (Source: Getty Images)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Published: 29 July 2021 6:31 PM GMT

Hello and Welcome to the Bridge's LIVE commentary of the women's individual 1/8 elimination rounds on Day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Deepika Kumari takes up the challenge in the Women's events and will be the sole Indian representative in the women's individual round.

Timings: Deepika Kumari (IND) vs K. Perova(ROC) - 6:00 AM IST


Archery Deepika Kumari India Tokyo Olympics 
