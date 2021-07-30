Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Archery
Tokyo Olympics Day 7 - Archery LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari in action, score, commentary, result
The World no 1 begins another quest to win an Olympic medal and is all set to take on some of the top competitors
Hello and Welcome to the Bridge's LIVE commentary of the women's individual 1/8 elimination rounds on Day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Deepika Kumari takes up the challenge in the Women's events and will be the sole Indian representative in the women's individual round.
Timings: Deepika Kumari (IND) vs K. Perova(ROC) - 6:00 AM IST
Next Story