Compound archery to make an Olympics debut at the Los Angeles in 2028

The Olympic dream of the world's best compound archers has been re-ignited after the IOC's announcement on Wednesday that one compound event will be making its debut at the LA Olympics in 2028.

The first-ever Olympic medal for compound archers will be awarded at the Games in the compound mixed team event, which will be added to the current archery programme of five recurve events.

It marks a historic milestone for the sport and the global compound archery community. This is also a big boost for Indian compound archers, who had three world titles in compound at the 2023 World Championships.

The addition of the mixed team format for compound ensures archery maintains its equal gender split and athlete quota in LA. It will be the first time since archery’s reintroduction to the Olympic Games in 1972 that a new bow style is added to the competition.

The current men's compound world champion, Ojas Deotale of India, gave his reaction to the news on the official World Archery social media channels.

"I'm very happy as compound archery is making its debut at the Olympics; it will be a big boom for the sport, and now we are not a non-Olympic event and will compete at the Olympics, which makes everything equal," said world champion Ojas.

🏹 Compound archery is all set to make its Olympic debut at LA 2028.



Just to put things in perspective - India won 3 out of 5 gold medals in compound archery at the 2023 World C'ships.



With this discipline making its debut at the 2028 Olympics, this is a massive boost to… pic.twitter.com/DCCoDjhmlM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 10, 2025

World Archery President Prof Dr Ugur Erdener, who was recently presented with the Olympic Order for exceptional service to international sport, cited archery’s growing popularity and successful Games in Paris as fundamental to the decision.

“This is a monumental step forward for the sport and for the millions of compound archers worldwide who have long sought Olympic recognition,” he said.

“My profound gratitude goes to the International Olympic Committee, not least IOC President Thomas Bach for his great interest in this important project, and the LA28 Organising Committee for their support throughout the process.”

“I am deeply proud of the work of the whole archery community and our athletes, who have helped make this a reality, and I am so excited to witness what our first Olympic compound archers will achieve in Los Angeles.” He added.