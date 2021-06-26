Archery
Compound archer Abhishek Verma wins gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 3
Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma beat the US' Kris Schaff via shoot-off in an enthralling final to win the compound men’s individual title in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Paris on Saturday.
In a neck-and-neck final clash, the duo dropped just two points each to be locked 148-all after the regulation five ends. The world number five Schaff started the shoot-off with a nine and Verma, showing nerve of steel, clinched the contest in style with a perfect 10 to open India's account. It was Verma's second individual World Cup gold medal. The 32-year-old Indian last won an individual medal in 2015 at World Cup Stage 3 in Wroclaw.
"That's archery, it's all about hits and misses. My heart beat went up so I just calmed myself down and kept my focus on the next arrow," Verma said about the intense finish.