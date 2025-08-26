Cancelled flight, chilly weather: How Chikitha Taniparthi became India's first female compound junior world champion

When Air Canada employees went on a strike ten days ago, the news barely made headlines in mainstream India. But for a group of young Indian archers, it was "mental stress."

Slated to fly to Winnipeg, Canada for the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships, the Indian contingent was left in a lurch when their flight to the competition was cancelled.

Among them was Chikitha Taniparthi, who would later go on to become India's first-ever women's individual compound junior world champion.

"Didn’t know I was first Indian"

But at that point, winning a medal was the farthest thought on Chikitha's mind. Her mind took her back a few months when she missed her senior international debut at the 2025 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Florida, thanks to a rejected visa application.

"There was a lot of mental stress," Chikitha said in a conversation with The Bridge from Winnipeg. "It reminded me of what happened earlier this year.

"But thanks to our federation, SAI, and the government, we finally reached. Most junior archers arrived a day or two earlier, I was among the last,” she added.

The late arrival meant little time to acclimatise to the local conditions. The weather was unlike what Chikitha had ever experienced in India and the jet lag further compounded the challenge.

"It was windy, cold, and raining. I had very little time to adjust to the time zone," said Chikitha.

"I was feeling very sleepy during qualifications and matches. But after two days, I felt normal and shot well," she added.

In a lop-sided final, the 20-year-old Chikitha beat South Korea's Yerin Park 142-136 to become the first Indian woman to win the U21 women's individual compound title.

Her win added to a rich haul of 8 medals – 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze – by Indian archers in the tournament.

"In the final, I just wanted to shoot well, it was my first individual final. I still need to learn to cope with windy conditions," Chikihta said.

"I didn’t know I was the first Indian until you posted it. It felt good. I spoke to my father and he was very happy," she added.

Father's dream

A few years back, Chikhita worked under the guidance of veteran archer and mentor Abhishek Verma. That, she believes, was a game changer in her budding career.

"I asked Sonali ma’am if I could train with Abhishek sir," Chikitha said. "One day he agreed, and we trained for five days at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

"After that, I won an individual silver at the sub-junior nationals in 2021. Later, I joined SAI Sonepat, where he also trains, and he continues to guide me," she added.

Hailing from Sultanpur village, Elligarh Mandal in Pedapalli district, Telangana, Chikitha is the first sportsperson in her family. Her father is a farmer and mother a homemaker. Chikitha is pursuing BA (Hons).

"My father wanted to be a sportsperson but he couldn’t pursue sports due to lack of funds and facilities near our area. When I was in school, he wanted me to take up sports instead," she said.

With a medal around her neck, Chikitha is looking forward to going home.

"My mom asked me when I’m coming home. She will prepare my favourite chicken. I’m an emotional person. I like having everyone around me. I didn’t expect to make it this far, but I’m happy I did," she said.

From having to miss her senior international debut due to visa issues to being crowned the U21 women's individual world champion, Chikitha has seen both highs and lows of a professional athlete within months.

“It hurts a lot [missing the tournament] because you work so hard. But after one or two days, you get back to training. That’s what I did. After the last World Cup, I followed my routine and that’s what brought me here,” she concluded.