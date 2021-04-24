Indian recurve women team reach final of Archery World Cup

Olympian Atanu Das and wife Deepika Kumari will compete in the individual men and women's recurve semi-finals on Sunday in the Archery World Cup Stage 1. India will face USA in the mixed team recurve bronze medal match. Mexico will take on Germany for the gold medal.



Das has hit good form in qualification rounds and if he continues to perform on Sunday, it will give him a chance to win an individual gold medal. Das, ranked two in the field, will take on Angel Alvarado of Mexico who is ranked 11 in the first semi-final.

The Indian recurve women's team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari stormed into the final and ensured its first medal in the Archery World Cup Stage one here on Friday.





The top-seeded Indian trio defeated its Spanish rivals in straight sets 6-0 with some consistent shooting to set up a gold medal clash with second seed Mexico on Sunday.

Deepika, Ankita and Komalika shot 55, 56 and 55 to prevail over Elia Canales, Ines De Velasco and Leyre Fernandez Infante in straight sets.

In the quarterfinals, they eliminated hosts Guatemala City by an identical 6-0 margin earlier in the day at the Sports Complex Los Arcos.



The men's team, which qualified as third seed, on the other hand lost out in the quarterfinals to their Spanish rivals 26-27 in a shoot-off after both teams were tied 4-4.





