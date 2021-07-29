Archery
Tokyo Olympics Day 6 - Archery LIVE Updates: Atanu Das in elimination rounds, score, commentary, result
Atanu Das will be the lone Indian male archer vying for a chance to advance into the quarterfinals
Hello and Welcome to the Bridge's LIVE commentary of the individual 1/32 elimination rounds on Day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Atanu Das take up the challenge in the Men's events and will be the sole Indian representative in the men's individual round.
Timings: Atanu Das (IND) vs Y.C Deng(Chinese Taipei) - 07.31 AM IST
- 29 July 2021 2:13 AM GMT
It was all square at 19 as both archers hit the same shots. But Atanu came strong as Deng hit a 7 of his last shot. It was a really close battle but Atanu showed nerves of steel in the final shot.
- 29 July 2021 2:11 AM GMT
Atanu hits a 10 and a 9 . Deng hits a 10 and a 9
- 29 July 2021 2:11 AM GMT
Set 5. Its all to play for!!
Both archers will be looking to win this set.
- 29 July 2021 2:10 AM GMT
Atanu. 27. Deng 28
A final 10 from Atanu is not enough as he loses the set by 1 point.
- 29 July 2021 2:09 AM GMT
Set 4 begins
Atanu hits an 8 and a 9 . Deng hits a 10 and a 10
- 29 July 2021 2:07 AM GMT
Atanu wins set 3!!
It was really close as both archers were hitting 10 and 9. However, a 7 from Deng allowed Atanu to take the lead.