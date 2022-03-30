Asian Games compound archery squads picked as selection trials end

Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bhardwaj joined Abhishek Verma in the Asian Games men's compound archery squad after the national selection trials which ended on Wednesday.

In the women's section, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Raginee Markoo qualified to join Avneet Kaur.

The same team which was picked after the trials at the SAI Center will also represent the country at the first three World Cups in Antalya (April 17-24), Shanghai (May 15-22) and Paris (June 19-26).

The top-four archers from the trials made the cut, while the bottom four will be sent for the fourth World Cup Stage 4.

In the men's section, national champion Priyansh, Bhagwan Das, C Srither and Sangampreet Bisla finished outside the top-four. Four-time World Championships silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Pragati, Srishti Singh, Madhura Dhamangaonkar finished at the bottom-four among women.

Indian compound archery squad

Men: Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan, Mohan Bhardwaj

Women: Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar, Raginee Marko