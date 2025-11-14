Asian Archery C'ships: Indian men's recurve team ends 18-year wait for gold medal

The Indian men's recurve team records a historic win against South Korea to win the gold medal at the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday.

The trio of Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das and Rahul edged past top-seeded South Korea on a shootoff, 5-4, to end India's 18-year drought of men's recurve team gold medal.

This was India's just third men's team title at Asian Championships, and uniquely, for the second consecutive time, there was an 18-year gap in two recurve teams' titles from 1989 to 2007 and now in 2025.

GOLD🥇 medal alert!The Indian Men's Recurve team wins the gold medal at the Asian #Archery Championships after 18 years! 🎯The trio of Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das and Rahul edged past top-seeded South Korea in the final on a shootoff, score: 5-4. pic.twitter.com/lBI8zHst1c — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 14, 2025

Close shoot-off win

The final had a pretty close start as both teams tied the first two sets with the same score of 56 from both teams, levelling the match at 2-2.

But then India had a poor third set, scoring just 51 in reply to Korea's 57. However, they quickly find their radar and shot 57 in the final set to force a shoot-off.

In the shoot-off, Korea took an early lead of 20-19, but then India made a comeback for the second time when Korea's Jiho Jang shot a 9 on Korea's final shot.

Then, the experienced archer Atanu Das shot a 10 to finish the shootoff round tied at 29 apiece, with India winning the gold on the virtue of a shot closer to the centre.

More to Follow...