Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinches her third Individual title at Asian Archery C'ships

The veteran archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam became the first archer to ever win three Individual titles at the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday.

In an all-Indian women's compound Individual final, Jyothi defeated her younger compatriot Prithika Pradeep, 147-145, to claim her second gold medal of the day.

This marked Jyothi’s third individual gold at the Asian Championships, following previous wins in 2015 and 2021, and an upgrade from the silver from the last edition.

#Breaking | Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold for India! 🥇



In an all-Indian women's compound final, @VJSurekha defeated her younger teammate Prithika Pradeep to claim the gold medal at the 2025 Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, becoming the first compound archer… pic.twitter.com/MAdxAkO9eC — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 13, 2025

Earlier, she defeated Chinese Taipei's Si-Yu Chen to confirm her place in the final against Prithika, who had reached her first-ever major international final after a win against home favourite Most Mone.

India defends the women's and mixed team titles

In the morning session, Indian compound archers have also defended their women's and mixed team titles.

The trio of Deepshikha, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi started the day with a women's team gold medal, edging South Korea 236-234 to retain their 2023 crown.

Deepshikha then added another gold to her tally, teaming up with Abhishek Verma to claim the compound mixed team gold with a 153-150 win over hosts Bangladesh.

#News | Double Gold for Deepshikha at Asian Archery Championships



She teams up with Abhishek Verma to claim compound mixed team gold, adding to her earlier women's team title.



Final Score: India 153-150 Bangladesh



📷Indian Archery/IG#Archery #IndianSports pic.twitter.com/XK2OxqsFu2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 13, 2025

India, however, could not complete the hat-trick as the men's team fell short of a gold medal by a single point, losing 229-230 to Kazakhstan in the final.

This extends India's wait for a men's compound team gold at the Asian Championships by another year, with their last title coming in 2015.