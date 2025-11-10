Asian Archery C'ships 2025: Indian recurve men, compound women teams reach final

The Indian men's recurve and women's compound team reached the final of their respective events at the 2025 Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday.

Comprising of the experienced Atanu Das, Rahul, and Yashdeep Bhoge, the Indian men's recurve archery team beat Kazakhstan 5-3 in the semi-finals.

In what was a closely fought battle with a spot in the final on the line, India started well by winning the first set. The second set ended with a tie before Kazakhstan equalised by winning the third set.

#News | The Indian Recurve Men and Compound Women's Teams have reached their respective FINALS at the Asian #Archery C'ships 🏹



Both will take on 🇰🇷South Korea in the finals! pic.twitter.com/wx6UrlUoXp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 10, 2025





With the win slowly slipping away, India got their act together to win the fourth set 57-52 to win the match and set up the title clash with heavyweights South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's compound team of Deepshika, Prithika Pradeep, and veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam pipped hosts Bangladesh 234-227 in the semi-finals.

The Indians took a four-point lead at the end of the first set and then kept building on that momentum to cruise into the final. They will also face the team from South Korea in the final on Thursday.



