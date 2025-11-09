Asian Archery C'hips: Deepika Kumari fails to qualify for team events

India's no.1 recurve archers, Dhiraj Boomadevara and Deepika Kumari, failed to make it to their respective team events at the 2025 Asian Archery Championships in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Both players finished as the fourth-best Indians in the ranking round and hence missed the spot in 3-member Indian men's and women's teams.

In the men's recurve, Yashdeep Bhoge (687) claimed the top seed followed by Atanu Das (668) in 7th, Rahul (666) in 11th, and Dhiraj (665) in 13th.

Whereas Deepika earned the 12th seed in women's recurve individual as Anshika Kumari (5th), Ankita Bhakat (9th), and Sangeeta (11th) combined to form the women's team.

India also earned the second seed in all three recurve team events behind South Korea, aiming to end a 12-year drought of a gold medal in the recurve section.

Compound archer continues to impress

Indian compound archers once again proved their mettle, with 6 out of 8 archers earning a top-5 seed in their respective Individual events.

In women's compound, the 20-year-old Deepshikha pipped the seasoned star Jyothi Surekha Vennam to take the mixed team spot by topping the ranking round.

She shot 705/720 in the ranking round, followed by Jyothi in third, while Prithika Pradeep and Cikitha Taniparthi secured fourth and fifth places, respectively.

On the other hand, the two-time former champion Abhishek Verma took the mixed team spot from the men's compound category, finishing second with 712.

The other archers, Sahil Jadhav (709), Prathamesh Fuge (707) and Prathamesh Jawkar (704) finished in 4th, 6th and 11th positions respectively.

The men's compound team has also earned the top seed ranking round, whereas the women's and mixed teams earned the second seed behind South Korea.