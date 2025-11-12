Asian Archery C'ships: Abhishek-Deepshika advance to compound mixed team final

Indian archers continued their solid outing on final day of elimination round, advancing to two more medal matches at Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Wednesday.

The duo of Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha advanced to the compound mixed team final, whereas the recurve mixed team duo of Anshika Kumari and Yashdeep Bhoge will fight for a bronze medal.

The Indian recurve mixed team lost their semi-final match to Chinese Taipei but will fight in the bronze medal match against South Korea on Friday.

On the other hand, the Indian compound team showed domination throughout the elimination round to defeat the UAE, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan en route to final.

In the final, the Indian duo will now take on Bangladesh, who also made a big upset in the semi-final, defeating the top-seeded South Korea.

With this, India will now have a representation in the final of all three compound team events and will fight for the gold medals on Thursday.

They also have two archers in the semi-finals of the women's compound individual category and will be aiming to confirm another finalist tomorrow.

India's schedule for compound medal matches on Thursday