Asian Archery C'ships: Abhishek Verma returns to squad, eyes record-breaking third title - Preview

India's top archers will take the outdoor field for the final time this year at the Asian Archery Championships, scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 9 to 14.

India will field a 16-member contingent to the championships, having the likes of two-time champions Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma.

This will be the 24th edition of the biennial competition, with Dhaka hosting the championships for the third time in the last five editions.

Abhishek, Jyothi chase a third individual title

The Indian squad has undergone several changes since its last appearance at the World Championships in Korea, with the likes of Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini absent from the current lineup.

However the depth in Indian compound archery is so good that the veteran Abhishek Verma and World Cup Final medalist Prathamesh Jawkar will replace them.

For Abhishek, it will be an opportunity to bag his third Individual Asian title, having won it in 2013 and 2017. Meanwhile, Jawkar, returning to team after two years, will aim to cement his place in the team.

On the other hand, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will also be fighting for her third Individual gold medal at the continental championships in the women's compound category.

Recurve Archers Aims to end Korea's dominance

In recurve archery, everyone is targeting to break the dominance of the South Korean team, which has won all 25 gold medals in the last five editions.

The Indian recurve archery, however, is still unable to find the answers to who can bag regular medals in major competitions on the senior circuit.

But the team has shown fight on multiple occasions in the last few years, and will be aiming to convert that in Dhaka and win its first-ever Individual gold medal.

Indian Squad for Asian Archery Championships 2025

Recurve Men: Dhiraj Boomadevara, Atanu Das, Rahul, Yashdeep Bhoge

Recurve Women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Anshika Kumari, Sangeeta

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Fuge, Prathamesh Jawkar, Sahil Jadhav

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Cikitha Taniparthi, Prthika Pardeep, Deepshikha

Schedule of the Asian Archery Championships 2025 (All Timings in IST)

9 November

8:30 AM - Ranking Round (Recurve Men & Compound Women)

1:00 PM - Ranking Round (Recurve Women & Compound Men)

10 November

8:45 AM - Individual Elimination Round (First & Second Round)

1:45 PM - Team Elimination Round (Recurve Men & Compound Women)

11 November

8:45 AM - Individual Elimination Round (Round of 32 to Semifinals)

1:15 PM - Team Elimination Round (Recurve Women & Compound Men)

12 November

8:45 AM - Recurve Mixed Team Elimination

10:30 AM - Compound Mixed Team Elimination

13 November

9:30 AM - Compound Team Medal Matches

1:30 PM - Compound Individual Medal Matches

14 November

9:30 AM - Recurve Team Medal Matches

1:30 PM - Recurve Individual Medal Matches

Where to Watch the Asian Archery Championships 2025?

All the medal matches will be live-streamed on the World Archery's Official streaming platform, Archery+.