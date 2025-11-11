Asian Archery C'ships 2025: Deepika Kumari reaches women's recurve semi-finals

Veteran Indian archer Deepika Kumari put the ranking round disappointment behind her to storm into the semi-finals of the 2025 Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Deepika took down South Korea's Lee Gahyun 7-3 in a dominating fashion in the quarter-finals as three Indians made it to the women's recurve semi-finals.

Sangeeta, with a 7-1 win over Iran's Reyhane Zare, joined Deepika in the semi-finals along with Ankita Bhakat, who beat Jang Minhee of South Korea 6-4.

The triple victories in women's recurve quarters mean that India are assured of at least two medals in the discipline. South Korea's Nam Suhyeon will be the other semi-finalist.

Meanwhile, in women's compound archery, the experienced Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep also made semi-finals.

While Jyothi beat Oh Yoohyun of South Korea 147-145 in the quarters, Prithika got the better off fellow Indian Chikitha Taniparthi 148-146.

Two men in recurve semis

Elsewhere in men's recurve, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Rahul reached the semi-finals.

Much like Deepika, Dhiraj put the sorry show in the ranking rounds behind him to reach the final four. He beat Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov in a shoot-off.

Both the archers shot a ten in he shoot-off, but Dhiraj advanced as his arrow landed closer to the centre of the target.

On the other hand, Rahul took down Chinese Taipei's Lin Zih-Siang 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals.

The picture, however, was not all rosy in men's compound as both Sahil Jadhav and Prathamesh Fuge lost their respective quarter-finals to crash out of contention.

Men's compound team reaches final

The Indian men's compound team comprising of Jadhav, Fuge, and the experienced Abhishek Verma reached the final.

The trio beat Thailand in a shoot-off after both teams finished level at 235-235 in the semi-finals.

The Indian women's recurve team of Sangeeta, Ankita, and Anshika Kumari, meanwhile, crashed out in the quarter-finals following a 4-5 loss to Uzbekistan.



